Water main break in Bronx leaves streets flooded, muddy as crews investigate source

Crews are digging into the road and pumping out water as they track down the source of a water main break in the Bronx.

The FDNY was called just after 6 a.m. Monday about the break near Strang and De Reimer avenues in the Edenwald section.

Video from Chopper 2 showed water gushing and pooling on the street and in parking lots surrounding buildings.

A water main break flooded streets and parking lots in the Edenwald section of the Bronx on Oct. 26, 2026. CBS News New York

New York City's Department of Environmental Protection said workers are still trying to pinpoint the source.

In the meantime, they are going door to door, checking for possible damage and handing out forms so residents can file claims with the city comptroller's office.

The city has also set up a "Water on the Go" station, which is a portable, multi-spigot drinking fountain. It is on the west side of De Reimer Avenue, just south of Strang Avenue.

No injuries have been reported, according to the FDNY.

There is no word on how long these repairs could take.