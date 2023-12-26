NEW YORK -- Starting Wednesday, the public can submit comments to the MTA about the congestion pricing plan.
The comment period lasts through March 11, when people can submit comments online by mail, phone or fax.
The MTA said it will also hold four virtual and in-person public hearings, with the first one scheduled for late February.
The hearings will be accessible online at the following dates and times:
- Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m.
- Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, March 4, at 10 a.m.
- Monday, March 4, at 6 p.m.
Each public hearing will be livestreamed on the MTA YouTube channel and on the project website.
MTA's congestion pricing public comment period begins Wednesday and runs through March 11
