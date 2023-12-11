Long Island Republicans urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to pull support for congestion pricing

LI lawmakers call on Hochul to end support for congestion pricing

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Republican lawmakers from Long Island are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to end her support for congestion pricing.

Last week, the MTA board voted to move forward with the plan that would charge most cars $15 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

Lawmakers say Long Island commuters could end up paying up to $36 a day.

"This isn't about cleaner air, this isn't about less traffic. This is about nothing more than money -- money being thrown into the black hole that is the MTA," New York State Sen. Steven Rhoads said. "The MTA stands for one thing, the MTA stands for 'Money Thrown Away.'"

The plan now heads into a public comment period, before officials hope to have it launched in the late spring of 2024.