Seventeen injured in Brooklyn house fire, 3 in critical condition

NEW YORK -- Seventeen people, including a firefighter, where hurt after a home in Brooklyn went up in flames early Sunday.

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition.

All three floors of the brownstone on Albany Avenue in Crown Heights were completely charred.

The FDNY got the call at around 4:30 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames pouring out of every floor when they arrived.

It took over 130 firefighters, EMTs and paramedics to evacuate the building, perform CPR on the most-critically injured and get the fire under control.

"A fire operation like this when you have heavy fire on multiple floors of a building is time consuming to extinguish. We have to stretch multiple hand lines to each floor, a very dangerous operation for our firefighters. At the same time while we're trying to extinguish the fire, they're conducting searches on the floor with the heavy fire and above that," said FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito.

Six of the 17 injured people were living in the brownstone where the fire started. The rest were from adjoining buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.