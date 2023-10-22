FDNY: Firefighter injured battling blaze at Brooklyn storage unit containing e-bikes, lithium-ion batteries

NEW YORK -- A firefighter was hurt battling a blaze inside a storage warehouse in Brooklyn where hundreds of e-bikes and other mobility devices were being stored.

The blaze broke out at the Stop and Stor self storage warehouse on 63rd Street and Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park on Sunday.

The amount of debris, bikes and batteries firefighters pulled out from the scene was unbelievable. A large pile of lithium-ion batteries, dozens of bikes and boxes were strewn on the street.

Firefighters said they got a call at around 1 p.m. from a building manager about smoke coming from a storage unit. They opened it up and found three e-bikes or mopeds on fire, and about 300 bikes and batteries in two storage units.

It all made for hazardous conditions. One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation when his mask became dislodged, fire officials said. They added when the lithium-ion batteries caught fire they overwhelmed the sprinkler system.

"E-bikes, as we could tell, when fire suppression systems were designed a long time ago, no one had the bikes or a batteries in mind. So what happens is this fire suppression systems, they're not designed to put out enough water, the copious amount of water it takes to put out the batteries or any kind of electrical fire," FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Myers said.

CBS New York reached out to the FDNY for the latest stats. So far this year, lithium-ion batteries have caused 214 fires, 116 injuries, and 14 fatalities.

Fire officials also described how challenging it is to fight fires in a storage complex where there are tight hallways that quickly fill with smoke and they never know what's going to be in the unit.

The cause of Sunday's fire is still under investigation.