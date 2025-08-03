Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run at Washington Heights intersection, police say

Police are looking for the driver who they say hit a bicyclist in Washington Heights and then took off.

Residents gasped in disbelief after watching surveillance footage that captured the hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of West 181st Street and Cabrini Boulevard at around 12:30 p.m. Two cyclists are seen heading west on 181st when they are suddenly struck by a white Mercedes Benz making a U-turn.

While one cyclist was able to mostly dodge the vehicle, the second one was struck and the Mercedes drove off.

"That almost looks like he was doing it on purpose," one person said.

Behind the Mercedes, two officers in uniform are seen emerging from a black, unmarked cruiser. After checking on the 29-year-old female cyclist, the officers get back into their car and take off. The NYPD says those officers were not pursuing the Mercedes.

Police say the driver who caused all the chaos abandoned the Mercedes a couple of blocks away and then fled on foot, adding the female cyclist who was struck suffered only minor injuries.

Intersection a hot spot for reckless driving, residents say

The hit-and-run was just the latest in a series of incidents at the intersection, an area residents say has seen its share of reckless driving. One happened just last month, once again outside the 181 Cabrini Restaurant.

"No one stops at these stop signs. We see people go through these red lights all the time," a woman named Nita said.

With the area seeing a recent influx of cyclists due to expanded bike access on the nearby George Washington Bridge, neighbors say they believe it has become a formula for disaster.

"The crowding and the traffic signals are a problem," a man named Jordan said.

"I really want there to be speed humps because it's just terrifying," resident Nina Schmidt added.

