2 suspects wanted in violent hammer attack in Washington Heights

NEW YORK - Video shows two suspects wanted in a violent robbery in Manhattan.

It happened on March 31 near West 181st Street and Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights.

Police say they broke into an apartment with a hammer, then used the hammer to attack the man inside.

The man fought them off when they tried to rob him.

He was treated for minor injuries.

