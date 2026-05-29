Washington Heights residents outraged as construction site sits idle for months: "No one's paying attention"

Part of the Riverside Drive viaduct has been closed for years, plagued with construction delays on a project that started in 2020.

It's a story we've been covering for months, starting last October.

Longtime residents are concerned for their quality of life and safety.

Contractors walked off the job and sued

CBS News New York

Area resident Justin Taft is moving out. He says the more than $100 million construction project contributed to his decision to leave. That project appears to be frozen in time. It started in late 2019 and is supposed to update aging infrastructure on the viaduct. The construction has narrowed lanes on Riverside Drive and blocks River Arts' main entrance.

Not much has changed since last year, except more weeds going through can be seen.

Contractors with Judlau Contracting walked off the job in 2024. They sued the city and Department of Transportation over work beyond the original contract, and not being compensated over inflation costs. They were last in court earlier this month. CBS News New York has reached out to Judlau for comment but haven't heard back.

DOT sources said there is no update as the case continues, but that it is continuing to monitor the site for safety.

"No one's paying attention"

Rick Pantaleoni is part of the Riverside Drive Viaduct Rescue Committee, which formed in January.

"It's been like this for a year and a half. Maybe a little more. Close to two years," Pantaleoni said.

River Arts resident Dean Wing has lived there for 50 years, and has to use the door intended for people to move into or out of the building due to her wheelchair. It poses a security issue because it is unmonitored. She says her quality of life has gone down.

There are also concerns over emergency vehicles finding the alternative entrances to care for the majority senior residents of River Arts. Residents say their optimism with the new city administration is dwindling.

"I don't want to call it a junkyard, but somebody's taking advantage of the fact that no one's paying attention," resident Rona Wexler said.

"Get it done. People are aging here, dying here. And we're living in a construction zone. A construction zone," Wing said.

Residents at River Arts and Riverside Terrace plan to rally and march on June 13.