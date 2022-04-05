Police: Man stabbed after argument at Lower Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed Tuesday morning at a Lower Manhattan subway station.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. inside the Wall Street station.

Police said two men got into a fight on the train. When they got off, one stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The search continues for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.