Watch CBS News

Police: Man stabbed after argument at Lower Manhattan subway station

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Stabbing at Lower Manhattan subway station 00:47

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed Tuesday morning at a Lower Manhattan subway station. 

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. inside the Wall Street station.

Police said two men got into a fight on the train. When they got off, one stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

The search continues for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 7:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.