Vigil held for 15-year-old girl killed in East Village collision

A vigil was held in the East Village for the teenager who was struck by a truck and killed Friday night.

Police say Daria Serkov, 15, was riding on a Citi Bike with a 16-year-old girl when they were struck at the corner of First Avenue and East 14th Street.

Both girls were rushed to a local hospital, where Serkov was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old girl is in stable condition.

Witnesses say the driver of the truck didn't realize he had made contact until it was too late, leaving a community filled with grief.

Candles and flowers filled the scene of the crash on Saturday, and a massive crowd gathered to mourn the loss.

"She was just 15. These kids just need to be together," said Chris Janssen, who organized the vigil.

Janssen said she was with Serkov's parents when they learned what happened to their daughter.

"We were all together having dinner last night and playing games, and everybody was there except for Daria, and then we got the call later that night," she said. "It was just surreal."

Janssen described Serkov as "a very spicy go-getter" and "a beautiful, beautiful girl."

Organizers say they raised $20,000 for Serkov's family.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges have been filed.