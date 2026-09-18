1 teen girl dead, 2nd injured after being struck by truck in East Village, police say

One teenage girl was killed and a second was injured after they were struck by a large truck in the East Village on Friday night, police say.

It happened around 9 p.m. at East 14th Street and First Avenue.

One teenage girl was killed and a second was injured after they were struck by a large truck in the East Village on Sept. 18, 2026, police say. CBS News New York

Police say the driver was traveling westbound on 14th Street and made a right onto First Avenue when they struck the two girls, who were riding on the same bicycle.

A Citi Bike could be seen underneath the tires of a large truck at the scene.

Both victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where one victim, a 15-year-old girl, was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 13-year-old girl, was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene after the deadly crash. CBS News New York

Police say the driver stayed on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.