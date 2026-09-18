1 teen girl dead, 2nd injured after being struck by truck in East Village, police say
One teenage girl was killed and a second was injured after they were struck by a large truck in the East Village on Friday night, police say.
It happened around 9 p.m. at East 14th Street and First Avenue.
Police say the driver was traveling westbound on 14th Street and made a right onto First Avenue when they struck the two girls, who were riding on the same bicycle.
A Citi Bike could be seen underneath the tires of a large truck at the scene.
Both victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where one victim, a 15-year-old girl, was pronounced dead.
The second victim, a 13-year-old girl, was last reported to be in stable condition.
Police say the driver stayed on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.