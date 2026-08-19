Video shows stranded kitten being rescued from Sunrise Highway on Long Island

A kitten had to be rescued after becoming stranded Tuesday morning on Long Island's Sunrise Highway.

The tiny 8-week-old animal was spotted by multiple drivers on top of the concrete median in the middle of the road.

Video shows cars zooming past the kitten, who was just lying down.

Suffolk County Police met John DeBacker at the location in Central Islip to briefly shut down the highway. DeBacker then grabbed the kitten to bring it to safety.

He said the scariest part was the chance of the animal getting spooked and running away. Luckily, DeBacker did a "sneak grab" as it slept.

An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after being stranded on Sunrise Highway. John DeBacker

The kitten was surprised and tried to put up a fight, meowing, scratching and trying to get loose before DeBacker put it in a crate.

The kitten was given the name Sunrise and is being checked for injuries. She will be up for adoption once she is cleared.