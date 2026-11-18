The family of Dutch influencer Vera Dijkmans is pleading with the United States government to release her from a New Jersey detention facility after she was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security says the 29-year-old came to the U.S. illegally and has a history of overstaying her welcome.

"ICE was standing there in front of the plane, and they take my daughter right away and they handcuffed her," said Dijkmans' mother, Marianne Dijkmans.

The Dutch influencer was taken into custody at Newark Liberty International Airport on Nov. 11 and sent to Delaney Hall.

The influencer, who has almost 6 million followers, was coming to the Tri-State Area to produce content with UFC fighters but is now enduring terrible conditions at Delaney, her family says.

"She doesn't get any freedom to go outside for a moment to get some fresh air," said Iza Dijkmans, the influencer's sister.

"And the food she gets is not healthy," her mother said.

A DHS spokesperson says an immigration judge issued Dijkmans a final order of removal in May when she failed to show up for a hearing, adding she also overstayed her visa in 2024 after being "lawfully allowed to enter the country with permission to stay for a temporary period."

DHS also alleges in 2019, the influencer was removed from the U.S.

Marianne Dijkmans disputes that, saying her daughter came to the U.S. with a valid visa and never received the hearing notice because she was traveling.

"She is traveling a lot all over America to make content. That's why she missed this court case," she said.

Vera Dijkmans' mother says her daughter is a Dutch citizen and should be released.

DHS says a pending application does not confer legal status in the U.S.