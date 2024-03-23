Suspect in deadly stabbing of twin in Brooklyn charged arraigned on murder, assault, weapons charges

Suspect in deadly stabbing of twin in Brooklyn arraigned

NEW YORK - The suspect who allegedly stabbed twin sisters, killing one was arraigned and remanded early Saturday morning.

Veo Kelly, 20, turned himself in Friday, accompanied by his attorney. As he left the 78th precinct, a crowd of family and friends of the victims yelled and cursed at him, shouting "How dare you," and more.

Police said Kelly killed Samyia Spain and injured her twin sister after they rejected his advances at a Park Slope deli early Sunday and accuse him of stabbing and killing 19-year-old Samyia Spain, and injuring her twin sister.

Kelly has been charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was previously arrested on robbery charges.

Police have recovered video surveillance from the deli where the deadly incident took place.

A makeshift memorial has grown outside the Wyckoff Gardens Houses, where the twins live.