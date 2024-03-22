Brooklyn twins stabbing suspect taken into custody, police say

NEW YORK - The man suspected of stabbing twin sisters over the weekend in Brooklyn has turned himself in to face charges, police say.

Police say 20-year-old Veo Kelly is now in custody at the 78th Precinct.

He is accused of stabbing the sisters early Sunday morning inside a deli in Park Slope after they refused his advances.

Police said 19-year-old Samyia Spain was killed in the attack and her twin sister was injured.

Sources told CBS New York the suspect had been at a party hall down the block before he encountered the sisters at Natural Plus deli on Fourth Avenue and St. Marks Place.

Police believe Kelly was intoxicated at the time and became aggressive with the twins, demanding their contact information, sources said.

Sources said part of the interaction was caught on video inside the bodega.

"She was a good person. She didn't deserve this," Spain's godmother told CBS New York earlier this week. "Her birthday is coming, too."

"She was in the community. She did have a lot of friends, and so forth. She was a happy-go-lucky girl, a normal teenager. I'm sad that this happened to her," neighbor Frances Angel said.

Police executed a search warrant at Kelly's home Wednesday and recovered clothing he wore on the day of the stabbing, sources said. However, the weapon used in the attack was not recovered.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.