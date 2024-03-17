Woman fatally stabbed, another critically hurt during argument in Brooklyn, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- A 19-year-old woman died after she was fatally stabbed during an argument overnight in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in Park Slope.

According to investigators, two women were stabbed after getting into an argument with several other people and then rushed to the hospital.

A woman stabbed in the arm was in stable condition, but the other could not be saved.

So far, police have not made any arrests.