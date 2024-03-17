Watch CBS News
Woman fatally stabbed, another critically hurt during argument in Brooklyn, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 19-year-old woman died after she was fatally stabbed during an argument overnight in Brooklyn

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in Park Slope

According to investigators, two women were stabbed after getting into an argument with several other people and then rushed to the hospital. 

A woman stabbed in the arm was in stable condition, but the other could not be saved. 

So far, police have not made any arrests. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

March 17, 2024

