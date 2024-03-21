Suspect in deadly stabbing of twin in Brooklyn identified, sources say

NEW YORK - Police have identified the suspect in the killing of a 19-year-old twin who was stabbed to death early Sunday morning at a deli in Brooklyn, sources said.

Sources tell CBS New York police have identified 19-year-old Veo Kelly of Bushwick, Brooklyn as the suspect.

Sources said Kelly had been at a party hall down the block and had a chance encounter with Samyia Spain and her sister the Natural Plus deli on Fourth Avenue and St. Marks Place in Park Slope.

Police believe Kelly was intoxicated at the time and became aggressive with the girls, demanding their contact information. When they refused, he allegedly fatally stabbed Samyia and also wounded her sister, sources said.

Part of Kelly's interaction with the sisters was caught on video inside the bodega, sources said.

Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at Kelly's home and recovered clothing that he wore on the day of the fatal stabbing, sources said. The weapon used in the attack was not recovered, however.

Investigators say 19-year-old Samyia Spain was stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn deli after she and her twin sister refused a man's advances.

Community members paid their respects Monday outside the building where the twins live.

"She was in the community. She did have a lot of friends, and so forth. She was a happy-go-lucky girl, a normal teenager. I'm sad that this happened to her," neighbor Frances Angel said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.