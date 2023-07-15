Suffolk County beach closed to swimmers due to elevated bacteria levels

Elevated bacteria levels force beach closures in at least 5 states

Elevated bacteria levels force beach closures in at least 5 states

EATONS NECK, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County beach was closed to swimmers Saturday due to elevated bacteria levels.

Health officials say swimming at Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck will be allowed after further testing confirms bacteria has been reduced to acceptable levels.

According to health officials, swimming in bacteria-contaminated water can result in illness or infection.

"Many could have a mild illness, something like nausea or vomiting. Some people could have skin reactions," said Dr. Robbie Goldstein, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Bacteria is to blame for an uptick in beach closures across the country.

Five states had advisories or closures in effect because of bacteria this week.

Heavy rainfall along the East Coast is triggering an overflow from sewer systems.

Health officials say those most at risk from polluted water include children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.