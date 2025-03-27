3 USPS workers charged in kidnapping of coworker that included attempted rape, Manhattan DA says

Three United States Postal Service workers in New York City are accused of dragging an unconcious colleague into a mail truck, where one of them allegedly tried to rape her.

Daniel Jean, 38, Kirt Acala, 38, and Edward Chou, 40, are all charged with sexually motivated kidnapping. Jean also faces additional charges, including attempted rape and sexual abuse.

"As alleged in this indictment, these three postal workers dragged their incapacitated colleague out of a post office and into a mail truck, where one attempted to rape her," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement Wednesday. "We take investigations and prosecutions of sexual violence extremely seriously and have the survivor-centered services and resources to help those who have been sexually assaulted. Please call us at 212-335-9373."

The alleged incident took place in June 2023 during an after-work birthday party at a post office in Manhattan's East Village, where the men and woman all worked.

According to the indictment, police responded to a 911 call and found Acala and Chou in the front seats of the mail truck. The indictment says officers heard banging and calls for help coming from the back, where Jean was inside with the woman.

All three men have pleaded not guilty.

The USPS would not comment on the charges but acknowledged the case, saying in part, "At this time, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General has an ongoing investigation with the Manhattan's District Attorney's Office."