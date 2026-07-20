Isabella Gonzales, 19-year-old Army private from Carrollton, killed in Iranian strike on Jordan, Pentagon says

One of the American servicemembers killed in Jordan last week was from North Texas.

On Monday morning, the Pentagon said in a news release that 19-year-old Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Carrollton was killed in action on Friday, during an Iranian strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Another Army soldier, 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, was killed in action on Saturday.

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales U.S. Army

The Pentagon said the soldiers were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the name for the U.S. mission against the Islamic State group.

Gonzales was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, in Ansbach, Germany, the news release said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reacted to the deaths of two U.S. service members in Jordan, saying Saturday in a social media post, "Godspeed, heroes."

"Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve," Hegseth said on X.

Following that Iranian attack, U.S. forces launched a new round of airstrikes against Iran at the direction of President Trump, CENTCOM said Saturday evening.

The deaths mark the 15th and 16th among U.S. service members in the war with Iran.

This is a developing story.