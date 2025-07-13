Jannik Sinner gets redemption, beats Carlos Alcaraz for first Wimbledon men's singles title

Jannik Sinner ended a five-game drought against rival and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Wimbledon men's singles title on Sunday, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner earned his fourth Grand Slam title overall, moving him one away from No. 2 Alcaraz's total as the two young rivals separate themselves from the rest of the pack in men's tennis.

Alcaraz won the first set 6-4 but Sinner broke the Spaniard in the opening game of the second set and then held serve the rest of the way. That was despite being interrupted by a fan in the stands popping open a champagne bottle as Sinner was getting ready to serve out the game.

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning the third set against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Gentlemen's Singles Final at The Championships Wimbledon 2025. Julian Finney / Getty Images

Sinner then broke Alcaraz for a 5-4 lead in the third set.

Sunday's match at Centre Court marked the first time the same two men faced off in the title matches on the clay at Roland-Garros and the grass at the All England Club in the same year since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did it in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand return to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Alcaraz, a 22-year-old from Spain, defeated Sinner, a 22-year-old from Italy, in five sets during an epic 5-hour and 29-minute French Open men's final in Paris five weeks ago. It was the fifth time he had beaten Sinner in a row.

Alcaraz stepped into the sunlight bathing Centre Court as the owner of a career-best 24-match unbeaten run. He had won 20 matches in a row at the All England Club, including victories against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 and 2024 finals.

The last man to beat Alcaraz at Wimbledon was Sinner, in the fourth round in 2022.

