U.S. Open is serving $100 chicken & caviar. Here's what else is on the menu.

The U.S. Open is serving up more than tennis this week in New York City. Fans have also been getting excited about the caviar-topped chicken nuggets at a food stand outside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Korean inspired fried chicken restaurant COQODAQ is selling the special box of six nuggets for $100.

Fans who tried it told CBS News New York it was "so good," "kinda fire" and one added, "I need to make more money."

What's new on the U.S. Open menu this year?

For many in the crowd, the event is as much a feast as a tennis tournament, serving everything from stadium classics to lobster rolls and salmon.

CBS News New York's John Dias got a taste of what's cooking this year, including six brand new menu items, like a mahi taco with mango, from chef David Burke.

"Each year it gets better. It gets better not only for our menus, but the people that they invite, new chefs," Burke said.

Chef Robbie Felice is new to the lineup this year.

"We have our Temomi Ramen Shrimp Scampi. So it's basically a play on a shrimp scampi dish," he said. "We're kind of adding sake, ponzu, topping off with some garlic breadcrumbs and parsley."

For dessert, you can't forget about Carnegie Deli's iconic Rye cookies.

"They're made with rye flour, dark chocolate and sea salt," said CEO Sarri Harper. "It's like our deli spin on the classic chocolate chip cookie."

