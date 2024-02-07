Train owned by CSX derails in Pittstown, New York

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. -- There was a train derailment in Upstate New York on Wednesday.

Photos show a train off the tracks in Pittstown, which is located about 20 miles northeast of Albany.

Emergency crews now on scene of train derailment in Johnsonville. Several cars derailed from CSX tracks, including two into Hoosic River. No injuries reported. State Route 67 between State Street and Requate Road remain closed). Updates to follow.

(Photo: Sidewinder Photography) pic.twitter.com/sNlsOj2WuG — RensselaerCo.Exec (@RenscoExecutive) February 8, 2024

According to the Rensselaer County executive, the train is owned by CSX.

Ten of the cars derailed with two of them ending up in a river.

No injuries were reported. The county executive says no hazardous materials are believed to be involved.