Train owned by CSX derails in Pittstown, New York
PITTSTOWN, N.Y. -- There was a train derailment in Upstate New York on Wednesday.
Photos show a train off the tracks in Pittstown, which is located about 20 miles northeast of Albany.
According to the Rensselaer County executive, the train is owned by CSX.
Ten of the cars derailed with two of them ending up in a river.
No injuries were reported. The county executive says no hazardous materials are believed to be involved.
