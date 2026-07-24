Watch Live: Update on Upper West Side stabbing, possible hate crime that left 2 hospitalized in NYC

City and state leaders are giving an update about the double stabbing on the Upper West Side, as police try to determine if the attack was a hate crime.

Two strangers were stabbed just blocks apart Thursday afternoon. A 57-year-old Asian man was stabbed in the back with a knife around 1:30 p.m. near West 84th Street and Central Park West. Then, a 50-year-old Jewish man was stabbed at the corner of 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

The suspect allegedly yelled "Allahu Akbar" during both attacks, according to victim and witness statements.

Both victims were hospitalized and are expected to survive. Detectives are evaluating if this should be charged as a hate crime.

Community leaders are addressing the attack at 9 a.m. Friday. New York Attorney General Letitia James, NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin and representatives from the UJA-Federation of New York will be among those speaking.

CBS News New York will stream the press conference. It can be viewed in the watch player on this page.

Suspect arrested after barricading himself

Police said the suspect was later found barricaded inside an apartment building. He eventually surrendered to officers before being taken into custody around 2:45 p.m.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Raul Morales.

Police said there is no known connection between Morales and either of the victims. Police sources told CBS News New York that the suspect has several prior arrests, including at least two drug-related cases.

The Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division is also investigating the stabbing.

Mayor Mamdani on the attack

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the stabbings horrific.

"The NYPD's initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor. They are also evaluating these stabbings as potential hate crimes. These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city," he wrote, in part.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also released a statement on social media saying she was "disgusted."

"The strength of New York has always been our ability to live together across every faith and background. Anyone who tries to tear that apart will be met with the full force of the law. New York will stand with our Jewish community today, tomorrow, and always," she stated.