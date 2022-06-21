Upper West Side sinkhole forces residents from their homes

NEW YORK - Residents say they've been out of their homes all day Tuesday after a sinkhole formed on their Upper West Side street.

The sinkhole is on 89th Street off Columbus Avenue. It resulted in a pretty large scene of responders as emergency crews work to tow two vehicles impacted.

Video shows the back of a DEP truck dipping into the sinkhole, as well as the front tire of an SUV which appeared to be parked on the street.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, causing damage to the gas line.

Con Edison is working to fix the problem and says in the meantime eight gas service lines were affected.

Residents say they were evacuated from their apartments Tuesday morning and haven't been allowed back in since.

"Con Ed knocked on the door, said they need to go inside the house and check for gas. And then I saw that there was a big sinkhole in front of the house, and he used his meter to check on the gas, it showed there was gas in the house, and he asked us all to leave and then an enormous number of firefighters showed up," area resident Randall Fox said.

"It's a little terrifying. I've never seen so many emergency vehicles in one place before," said area resident Rebecca Boxt.

Con Edison, the FDNY and Department of Environmental Protection responded to the scene to try to fix the issue.

As crews worked to clean it up, 89th Street was closed between Columbus and Central Park West.

It's not clear when this will be wrapped up, but no injuries were reported.