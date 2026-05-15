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2 dead, 3 critical after driver crashes into pedestrians on Upper West Side, NYPD says

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Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
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Two people are dead and three others are in critical condition after a driver lost control and struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City, according to police. 

The NYPD said the crash happened at 6 p.m. Friday at 109th St. and Amsterdam Ave. on Manhattan's Upper West Side. 

Police said it appeared to be an accident, not an intentional act, but the investigation was ongoing. 

The NYPD warned drivers to "expect heavy traffic and emergency vehicle presence in the vicinity." 

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The crash happened at West 109th St. and Amsterdam Ave.  CBS News New York

Please stay with CBS News New York for updates on this developing story. 

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