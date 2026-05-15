2 dead, 3 critical after driver crashes into pedestrians on Upper West Side, NYPD says

Two people are dead and three others are in critical condition after a driver lost control and struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City, according to police.

The NYPD said the crash happened at 6 p.m. Friday at 109th St. and Amsterdam Ave. on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Police said it appeared to be an accident, not an intentional act, but the investigation was ongoing.

The NYPD warned drivers to "expect heavy traffic and emergency vehicle presence in the vicinity."

The crash happened at West 109th St. and Amsterdam Ave. CBS News New York

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