Upper West Side double-stabbing suspect in custody after barricading himself in apartment, police say

A suspect is in custody after a double stabbing on the Upper West Side, police say.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

2 men stabbed

Police say the first victim, a 57-year-old man, was found at West 84th Street and Central Park West. He had been stabbed once in the torso.

The second victim, a 50-year-old man, was found at West 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, police say. That victim had also been stabbed in the torso.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

According to police, one of the victims is Asian and the other is Jewish. Police are looking into whether the stabbing could be a hate crime, but say it is too early in the investigation to make that determination.

Suspect taken into custody

According to police, the suspect ran off after both stabbings. He eventually entered an apartment building on Amsterdam Avenue between 88th and 89th streets and barricaded himself inside an apartment, police say.

The NYPD Emergency Service Unit was called and negotiated with the suspect, police say. He was taken into custody at around 2:45 p.m. and was being questioned at a local police precinct.

Investigators found a weapon near 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, police say.

Police say the victims do not know each other, and it's unknown if the suspect knew either of the victims. The motive is unknown at this time.

According to police sources, the suspect has seven prior arrests, including two for drug-related charges in 1991.

Neighbors concerned

New York State Assemblyman Micah Lasher says neighbors are shaken.

"I am hearing from constituents. People are upset. People are concerned, understandably," he said. "We're all, I think, right now focused on praying for the victims and their survival and recovery."

"It's an anomaly. It's not the norm," one Upper West Side resident said. "If it's two people stabbed, you know, four blocks apart or whatever, my feeling is it's somebody with issues or something like that who's running around doing this."