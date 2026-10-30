83-year-old woman fights off would-be rapist in Upper Manhattan, NYPD says

A man tried to rape an 83-year-old woman in Upper Manhattan Monday, police said.

It happened at around 8:55 a.m. at a building near Vermilyea Avenue and West 204th Street in Inwood.

Police say the suspect followed the woman into a residential building. He exposed himself, made sexual advances and attempted to enter the woman's apartment, police said. The two struggled and the suspect took off.

The woman was treated for minor injuries.

NYPD crime statistics show rapes in the 34th Precinct are down 11% year-to-date so far, and other sex crimes in the same precinct are down 20.5%. Citywide, rapes are up 2.3% year-to-date, and other sex crimes are also up 1.9%.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.