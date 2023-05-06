Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek suspect in Upper East Side subway station slashing

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

NYPD searching for man accused of slashing subway rider on UES
NYPD searching for man accused of slashing subway rider on UES 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was slashed at a subway station on the Upper East Side on Friday.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday at the 68th Street and Lexington Avenue Hunter College subway station.

Police say the 22-year-old had just entered the station when an unknown man got into an argument with him, then allegedly slashed the man on the neck with a boxcutter and ran off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on May 6, 2023 / 6:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.