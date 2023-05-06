Police seek suspect in Upper East Side subway station slashing

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was slashed at a subway station on the Upper East Side on Friday.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday at the 68th Street and Lexington Avenue Hunter College subway station.

Police say the 22-year-old had just entered the station when an unknown man got into an argument with him, then allegedly slashed the man on the neck with a boxcutter and ran off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.