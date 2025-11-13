Suspect critically injured after exchanging gunfire with NYPD on Upper East Side, police say

A man is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with police officers on New York City's Upper East Side, the New York City Police Department said Thursday.

Police said officers were sent to East 107th Street and Madison Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a man with a firearm.

The officers encountered the suspect at Madison Avenue and East 96th Street, where the suspect allegedly fired shots at officers. Police said officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were shot, but they were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

