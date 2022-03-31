Caught on camera: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a hit-and-run caught on camera on the Upper East Side.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 86th Street and Second Avenue.

Video shows a man standing in the crosswalk where it meets the bike lane when he's struck by the operator of what looks like a moped. The operator is then seen speeding away.

A witness told CBS2 everyone around the victim jumped in to help.

"He was very close to the sidewalk and he froze because he saw them coming very quick and there were two of them," Benjamin Gutenbrunner said. "Really, a lot of people from the diner and the neighborhood really right away came to help for him and the ambulance came right away."

Police say the victim, a man in his 70s, is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.