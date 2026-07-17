1 death reported in Upper East Side Legionnaires' disease cluster, health officials say

One death has been reported in connection to the Legionnaires' disease cluster on New York City's Upper East Side, health officials say.

The city health department reported the death Friday afternoon.

"My deepest condolences are with their loved ones, and out of respect to their personal privacy, we will not be releasing any additional information on the individual," City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said in a statement, in part.

This is the first death reported in connection to the cluster.

As of Thursday night, 67 people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, according to the city health department. Twelve of those patients are currently hospitalized, and 43 people who were in the hospital at one point have since been released. Another 12 patients did not need to be hospitalized.

Officials have not yet determined the exact source of the outbreak, which was first reported on July 3.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin has been critical of the health department's handling of the outbreak since the start.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that a person has died in connection with the Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side. This news is heartbreaking, and the individual's loved ones are in my thoughts during this incredibly difficult time," Menin said. "As this outbreak continues to impact our community, we must remain focused on the health and safety of our neighbors."

Source of the outbreak

City health officials believe the disease is being spread through Legionella bacteria in water vapor from a cooling tower in the impacted area, which includes the 10128, 10028 and 10075 ZIP codes.

Health officials say 183 cooling towers in the area have been tested, and 76 came back positive for Legionella bacteria. That does not mean all 76 buildings have live Legionella, however.

All 76 buildings have now drained, cleaned and disinfected their cooling towers, according to the health commissioner.

What to know about Legionnaires' disease

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia, and it is spread by breathing in mist containing Legionella bacteria, which grow in warm water, according to the health department.

The disease is not contagious, and it cannot be caught from drinking tap water or through cool air from air conditioners.

Health officials say Legionnaires' can be deadly in some cases, especially for elderly or immunocompromised individuals, but it can be treated with antibiotics if caught early.

Anyone who lives or works in the affected neighborhoods should contact a healthcare provider immediately if they begin to experience flu-like symptoms.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.