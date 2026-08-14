2 more deaths reported in Upper East Side Legionnaires' cluster, bringing total to 9, health officials say

Two more deaths have been reported in connection to the Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side, health officials said Friday.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said in a post on X that the two patients had been diagnosed with the disease weeks ago, and no one has reported new symptoms in over three weeks.

A total of nine people have died in connection to the outbreak.

According to Martin, the source of the outbreak has been eliminated, and those in the impacted area – which included ZIP codes 10128, 10028 and 10075 – are no longer at increased risk of exposure.

Martin says one person remains hospitalized, and the health department is still monitoring for anyone who may have been sickened.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing, health officials say.

The cluster of cases on the Upper East Side was first reported on July 3. A total of 92 people tested positive, as of July 30, according to the health department.

Nearly 60 cooling towers in the impacted area that were tested came back positive for live Legionella bacteria, which causes Legionnaires' disease, the health department reported. All buildings that tested positive have since drained, cleaned and disinfected their towers.

In the wake of the outbreak, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation strengthening inspections on New York City cooling towers. It requires twice yearly certifications, faster remediation and stiffer penalties for violations.