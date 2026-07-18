2nd death reported in Upper East Side Legionnaires' disease cluster, health officials say

A second death has been reported in connection to the Legionnaires' disease cluster on New York City's Upper East Side, health officials said Saturday.

The first death was reported Friday.

"We are heartbroken to learn that another New Yorker has lost their life to Legionnaires' disease on the Upper East Side. Our deepest condolences are with their loved ones as they grieve," City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister F. Martin said in a statement, in part.

According to the city health department, as of Saturday, 72 people have been sickened in connection to this cluster.

Of those 72 people, two have died, nine are currently hospitalized, 50 have been discharged from the hospital, and 11 did not need to be hospitalized.

Source of Legionella bacteria likely eliminated, officials say

Health officials say data suggests the source of the outbreak has likely been eliminated.

According to the health department, there has been a sharp decline in reported Legionnaires' disease cases beginning after July 8.

"Our aggressive strategy of testing, enforcement, and remediation appears to have stopped the source of exposure," Martin said in a statement, in part.

Because the cases were spread throughout the 10128, 10028 and 10075 ZIP codes, health officials believe the disease was being spread through live Legionella bacteria in water vapor from a cooling tower in the area.

Nearly 200 cooling towers in the impacted area were tested, and 76 tested positive for Legionella bacteria. Culture testing results are still pending to determine if there was live bacteria in any of those 76 towers, health officials said.

All of the buildings completed required remediation, which involved draining, cleaning and disinfecting the cooling towers, health officials say.

Anyone who lives or works in the impacted area should still contact a healthcare provider if they begin experiencing flu-like symptoms, health officials say.

About Legionnaires' disease

The cluster of Legionnaires' disease, a type of pneumonia caused by breathing in mist containing Legionella bacteria, was first reported on July 3.

Health officials say the bacteria is not being spread through any building's plumbing system, and it is safe for residents in the impacted area to use their tap water and their air conditioners.

Legionnaires' disease can be treated with antibiotics if caught early, but if left untreated, it can be deadly, especially for elderly or immunocompromised patients, health officials say.