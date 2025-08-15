Upper East Side fire erupts on roof of building in NYC

A three alarm fire on New York City's Upper East Side sent plumes of black smoke into the sky on Friday.

It happened at a 7-story apartment building at 305 East 95th Street, between 2nd and 1st Avenues, in Manhattan.

The FDNY said they were called to the building just after 10 a.m. for a report of a fire on the roof. It quickly escalated to a 3-alarm fire with over 20 units and 100 EMS workers responding, officials said.

Videos showed the bright orange flames and thick, black smoke shooting from the roof and into the sky above. More videos showed firefighters on the roof as the flames billowed out of the structure.

Firefighters battle a blaze on the roof of a building on East 95th Street on Aug. 15, 2025. CBS News New York

The NYC Office of Emergency Management advised people nearby to close their windows because of the smoke and said to expect traffic delays in the area.

According to the City Department of Buildings, there was a partial stop-work order at the location. We are working to get more details about the order.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.