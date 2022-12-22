Unlicensed 16-year-old driver lost control of car in crash that killed 3 high school seniors in Holtsville, police say

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students.

It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit.

Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel.

According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January.

The driver was identified as 16-year-old Cem Gunes. Police said he was driving without the required 21-year-old licensed driver in the car.

Witnesses tried to help in what police called a horrific accident.

"It's terrible. We're all parents. Everybody has kids, young kids that drive. It's a tragedy," said Inspector Darrel Simmons.

According to police, the car was going north on Nicholls Road at 9:43 p.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree just north of the Long Island Expressway. The driver and one passenger were ejected.

"We have witness reports that the 2009 Infinity G37 color gray was traveling northbound on Nicholls Road at a high rate of speed," said Simmons. "It was reported that the vehicle overturned numerous times."

Family members of all three teens asked for their privacy as they grieve.

Adrianna Barrington said she dated Gunes.

"He really had a kind heart," said Barrington. "I loved him a lot."

Grief counselors were offered at Sachem East and William Floyd, where a moment of silence was observed.

"The mood just switched immediately and it was obviously heartbreaking for everyone to hear that," said Ronnie Hurtado, a student at William Floyd.

"They were just good kids. So it's just sad to see," another student said.

Students there are still reeling from the loss of three other classmates in a car crash in September.

"The mood in school is really depressing and sad. It's just been kids being killed, over and over," said Nahjae Hollman, a senior at William Floyd.

Much about the crash is still under investigation, like what caused it, where the teens were coming from and where they were going.

Suffolk Police are asking additional witnesses to come forward.