UnitedHealthcare poised to drop NewYork-Presbyterian from Medicare Advantage network

UnitedHealthcare and NewYork-Presbyterian have roughly two weeks to reach an agreement or thousands of Medicare Advantage members could be forced to find care elsewhere.

The insurance company said in October they notified members that unless they reach an agreement, NewYork-Presbyterian could be dropped from in-network status for Medicare Advantage plan members, a move that could impact at least a dozen hospitals and organizations.

NewYork-Presbyterian released a statement, reading:

"UnitedHealthcare has made the decision to exclude NewYork-Presbyterian from their Medicare Advantage network starting January 1, 2026. We are committed to continuing to provide our Medicare Advantage patients with in-network access to the trusted doctors and hospitals of their choice and are working to inform them about other available health plan options."

A spokesperson with UnitedHealthcare, however, said they're still working to keep the hospital in-network and released a statement reading:

"We notified members in October regarding the possibility NewYork-Presbyterian would be out of network for Medicare Advantage plans, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Our goal is to reach an agreement that is affordable while maintaining continued network access to NYP. However, should NYP leave our network, we will work with our Medicare Advantage members to ensure they have access to the care they need through continuity of care or a smooth transition to another provider, as appropriate."

The conflicting messages are leaving Medicare Advantage members like Judy Losasso, 81, on edge. She survived three bouts of cancer and is now in remission, but her medical concerns are far from over and she wants to stick with the doctors who helped save her life.

"It's not fair. It's not fair what the hospital and the insurance companies are doing," Losasso said.

She said she's worried about out-of-network cost, the burden the policy change puts on sick patients, and the stress of finding medical care.

"I do not want to go out and have to start all over again to get three or four new doctors," Losasso said. "It's just an impossible feat."