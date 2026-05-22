United Airlines flight from Newark makes emergency landing in D.C. after passenger attempts to open door at 36,000 feet, pilot says

A United Airlines flight from Newark Liberty International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Washington D.C. on Thursday night.

The pilot reported to air traffic control that an unruly passenger on Flight 1551, a Boeing 737 Max 8 bound for Guatemala City with 145 passengers and six crew members on board, tried to open a door mid-flight.

The flight landed safely in our nation's capital at 8:38 p.m.

The following is a conversation between controllers and the pilot of Flight 1551:

Tower: "United 1551, they're asking me what door he, the passenger, tried to open."

Pilot: "Door 2L at 36,000 feet and then [the passenger] assaulted a fellow passenger."

Tower: "United 1551, any injuries we should be aware of?"

Pilot: "Not to our knowledge."

The FBI said it responded to the incident at Dulles Airport, but did not provide any additional information.