Watch CBS News
Crime

Man slashed in face at Union Square subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - A man was slashed in the face at the Union Square subway station Friday afternoon.

Police say the attack happened during an argument on the platform of the N/Q/R line.

The 27-year-old victim refused medical attention.

Police say the suspect took off with the victim's bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 10:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.