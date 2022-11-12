Man slashed in face at Union Square subway station

NEW YORK - A man was slashed in the face at the Union Square subway station Friday afternoon.

Police say the attack happened during an argument on the platform of the N/Q/R line.

The 27-year-old victim refused medical attention.

Police say the suspect took off with the victim's bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.