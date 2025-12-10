Watch CBS News
Man stabbed on subway platform at Union Square station

By
Jesse Zanger
A man was stabbed on the Union Square subway platform Wednesday morning. 

It all started on a northbound L train at around 10 a.m. 

Police said the two people involved had an argument on the train that turned physical and spilled onto the platform. 

The victim, 45, was stabbed in the back repeatedly, police said. He's expected to survive. Police say his coat may have prevented serious injury. 

Police recovered a knife at the scene, but have not yet found a suspect. 

The attack has straphangers discussing subway safety. 

"People are getting threatened. People are threatening people. And unfortunately it's just not a series of events that should occur with regularity," one man said. "It's definitely an issue and it continues to be something you, as an individual, have to be vigilant about." 

The stabbing comes as the NYPD recently touted a drop in overall subway crime last month. Police said statistics show a nearly 25% drop in transit crime in November, "making it the safest November in recorded history," outside of the pandemic. 

