Manhunt for suspect in fatal shooting in Union City, N.J.

New Jersey prosecutors are asking the pubic for help finding a man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting in Union City.

Luis Marin, 57, allegedly shot David Pulgarin, 42, just before 2 a.m. on March 23 in the area of Bergenline Avenue and 44th Street, prosecutors say.

Union City police responded to a shots fired call and found Pulgarin wounded. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Authorities are searching for Marin, who faces murder and weapons possession charges, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Luis Marin is being accused of killing a man in Union City on March 23, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor

Prosecutors said he should not be approached.

Anyone with information should contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or submit an anonymous tip online.