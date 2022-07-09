Unclaimed Baggage showcases unusual items found in lost luggage

NEW YORK -- Ever wondered what's in all that lost luggage found at airports? An event in New York City this weekend will give you an idea.

The company Unclaimed Baggage is in the city as part of its 50-state tour to celebrate 50 years in business.

Unclaimed Baggage partners with airlines to sell and donate lost items that were never claimed.

Many of those items were on display at Carmine and Bleecker streets Saturday.

Participants could take part in games and raffles and check out some odd items.

"We have our Mobile Museum of Found Treasures, which displays just a few of the craziest things we've ever found in lost bags. Items from a live rattlesnake to shrunken heads, you name it, we've probably found it," said Sonni Hood, with Unclaimed Baggage.

Sunday, Unclaimed Baggage will host a silent auction at the Greenpoint Terminal Market for a suitcase with items worth $5,000.

The proceeds will go to the Bowery Mission, which supports New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.