Here's where UConn, Michigan fans in New York City can watch tonight's NCAA championship game

With UConn and Michigan playing for the NCAA Men's Basketball championship tonight in Indianapolis, there are a few places in New York City where fans can cheer on their schools.

A handful of bars in Midtown Manhattan and across the area are ready to host fans eager to watch the game with fellow alumni.

UConn bars in NYC area

Connecticut fans can head to Legends Sports Bar on West 33rd Street to watch the game with their fellow Huskies. The bar hosted a Final Four watch party for the game against Illinois, and posted a video of UConn fans celebrating.

Bobby V's in Downtown Stamford, Connecticut, expects to be packed. The sports bar sits a short walk from the UConn Stamford campus and says it will have the game on 200 TVs.

"Gonna be absolutely crazy. The phone are ringing off the hook. Everyone's excited. We hope UConn wins," Andrew Mallette said.

Michigan bars in NYC

Michigan Wolverines fans looking for a spot to watch the game in New York City can head to:

Blue Haven East on Third Avenue

Brickyard Craft Kitchen & Bar on Park Place

Central Park Tavern on West 57th Street

Shaffer's on Eighth Avenue

Central Park Tavern said it's expecting a packed house, "with fans bringing that Ann Arbor energy into the city."

The matchup

UConn has won 18 national championships since 1995, including men's and women's basketball. Since most current UConn students are in their late teens to early 20s, that means the Huskies have dominated college basketball for the entirety of their lives.

This is the Huskies' third appearance in the NCAA championship game in the last four years under head coach Dan Hurley.

The Wolverines, under head coach Dusty May, are trying to win the program's second NCAA men's basketball national championship. The school's only tournament win to date was in 1989, when Michigan defeated Seton Hall.

The national championship game tips off at 8:50 p.m. on TBS, truTV and HBO Max.