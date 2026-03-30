UConn's stunning win over Duke the talk of Husky Nation ahead of the Final Four

You might say UConn students cannot stop howling after the Huskies' jaw-dropping buzzer-beater against Duke catapulted them to the Final Four.

The stunning comeback win over the NCAA Tournament's top-seeded Blue Devils on Sunday night meant both the UConn men's and women's teams will play in the national semifinals.

"I don't even think I was breathing at that moment. I had to tell myself breathe," UConn Stamford student Alba Rosario-Medina said.

Braylon Mullins #24 of the UConn Huskies celebrates after hitting the game winning shot in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils on March 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

"I watched that shot on my phone over and over for God knows how many hours at this point," student Jack Jurgielewicz said.

"Everybody cannot stop talking about it," student Hellen Oliva said.

"Water everywhere, pizza flying. It was crazy"

Sophomore Sharya Shahal was at the Colony Grill watching the Huskies make history with a 19-point rally that culminated with the buzzer beater.

"Everyone stood up, water everywhere, pizza flying. It was crazy," he said.

"The was no doubt in my mind that we weren't gonna win that game," student Ryan Stern said.

Braylon Mullins #24 celebrates with Malachi Smith #0 of the UConn Huskies after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 73-72 in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

"That's what March Madness is all about"

UConn coach Dan Hurley told Gayle King he had no doubt, either.

"Braylon [Mullins] is such a special shooter. That's what March Madness is all about," Hurley said.

"The victory was insane. I could feel it throughout my room, throughout Husky nation," Rosario-Medina said. "I can't wait to see the Final Four."

The UConn men play Illinois on Saturday. Tip off is at 6:09 p.m.

The women play in the national semifinal on Friday.