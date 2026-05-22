U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz commissioned in NYC in tribute to 9/11 hero

A Coast Guard cutter dedicated to Vincent Danz, a Marine veteran and 9/11 first responder, was commissioned at the Intrepid Museum in New York City.

The USCGC Vincent Danz was docked next to the Intrepid's September 11 monument for Friday's ceremony as it officially entered service. It will eventually be stationed in Guam.

Danz died in the attack on the Twin Towers after joining the NYPD as an officer in the emergency services unit. He also served as a U.S. Coast Guard reservist.

Vincent Danz CBS News New York

A tribute on board the cutter includes pieces of steel from the World Trade Center site and Danz's shield.

"It's where everybody on the ship walks past, and it's a way to incorporate that where everyone can see all the time," said U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Brenden Kelley.

"He was funny, he was kind, he was loyal," said Angela Donahue, Danz's widow. "He's going to be never forgotten. It's remarkable."

On 9/11, the father of three "called his wife and asked for prayers, not just for himself, but for others," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera. "He gave his life in service to strangers. That is the essence of heroism."

During the ceremonial commissioning, Danz's daughter, who was just 5 years old when he died, presented the long glass to set the first watch.

His brother, Felix Danz, a retired U.S. Coast Guard helicopter pilot, presented a flag flown over the World Trade Center and other locations in his honor.

"He's irreplaceable and he's missed every day," Donahue said.

The cutter honors Danz's memory and "the legacy of all first responders who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001," the Coast Guard said.