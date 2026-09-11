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2,977 drones recreate Twin Towers in NYC skyline as part of 9/11 commemorations

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Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A drone show lit up the skies over Lower Manhattan Wednesday night.

The display brought 2,977 lights over New York Harbor and the 9/11 memorial, one light for each person killed in the attacks. It recreated the outline of the Twin Towers at full height. The drones first swirled in a helix, spiraling upward, before revealing their final shape. 

It was part of an art exhibit commemorating 25 years since the terror attacks

drone-show-copy.jpg
2,977 lights on drones make up the silhouette of the Twin Towers  on Sept. 9, 2026.  Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Organizers of the event say it was "designed in dialogue" with the annual Tribute in Light, which projects beams of light skyward in remembrance of 9/11. 

The work is a collaboration between artists, producers, 9/11 families, survivors and first responders.

"The purpose of 2,977 Lights is to acknowledge individual loss within the collective history and memory of September 11th. We light the exact number to hold witness for each individual life," executive producer and creative director Addison Mehr said.   

"Twenty-five years after 9/11, 100 million Americans have no memory of their own of that day. I hope this new tribute will help bring insight into 9/11 to that new generation," FDNY responder and artist Brenda Berkman said. 

It was sponsored by the New York Foundation of the Arts.

9/11 Tribute In Light Tested Ahead Of The 25th Anniversary Of The September 11th Attacks
A drone light show depicting the Twin Towers appears in the skyline on September 9, 2026, as seen from Liberty State Park in Jersey City. Jeremy Weine / Getty Images

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