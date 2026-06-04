Trump's expected trip to MSG for NBA Finals game presents steep security challenge

President Trump is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden next Monday.

That means a massive security undertaking when the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs.

Massive security operation gets more complicated

If New Yorkers thought Wednesday night was a zoo in and around Madison Square Garden for the Knicks' Game 1 watch party, just wait until Monday night, when the NBA Finals come to New York City for the first time in 27 years.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani also said he'll be at Game 3, but don't expect to see him sitting with Mr. Trump.

"I will be in a very different section of the stadium, and we look forward to welcoming any New Yorker who is excited for the Knicks to win that championship," Mamdani said.

According to police sources, the NYPD is meeting with the Secret Service to discuss security at the Garden.

Fans going to the game should arrive early

"It's the first president that's ever come in to go to a basketball playoff game. So you can imagine the Garden is gonna have 50,000 fans, now you've got a presidential motorcade coming in, streets sealed off," former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rich Esposito said.

Esposito says ticketholders for the game should get there a few hours early.

"You're going to be security screened. There's gonna be challenges with street closures. We don't know what subway [security] is gonna be ... in Penn Station. And so give yourself plenty of time," Esposito said.

An MTA spokesperson said there are no service changes planned a the moment, but the agency will work with the NYPD for any security requests, such as stairway closures.

Will there be a Game 3 watch party outside MSG?

So what does this mean for any watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden?

Currently, there is no official watch party planned Monday outside the Garden. The city is approving permits on a game-by-game basis, and Wednesday's came together hours before the game.

While a Game 3 watch party is still TBD, security experts say it would be a huge security undertaking getting the president's motorcade past crowds in and around MSG.

Do fans want Trump at Knicks game?

What do fans think of President Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals?

"He probably has a luxurious TV. He should use it," fan Rudy Blake said.

"As long as we win that chip, whatever it takes," fan Jamel Robinson said.

The Knicks won Game 1 on Wednesday night. Game 2 is set for Friday.