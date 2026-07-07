Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck full of liquid oxygen goes up in flames in NYC, prompting hazmat response, FDNY says

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
Read Full Bio
Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

A truck delivering liquid oxygen went up in flames on Tuesday morning in New York City, prompting a hazmat response.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 11:39 a.m. at 502 First Avenue between East 29th Street and East 30th Street. The tanker is right near NYU Langone Health and Bellevue Hospital.

More than 70 fire and EMS personnel were at the scene. A hazmat unit responded while the FDNY checks surrounding buildings for any contamination.

Video shows thick white smoke engulfing the tanker. 

oxygen-truck-fire-citizen-1-hi-res-still.jpg
A tanker delivering oxygen went up in flames on July 7, 2026.  CBS News New York

First Avenue is open to traffic, but the incident is causing congestion. 

The nearby Medical Examiner's Office and a men's shelter were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue