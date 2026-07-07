Truck full of liquid oxygen goes up in flames in NYC, prompting hazmat response, FDNY says

A truck delivering liquid oxygen went up in flames on Tuesday morning in New York City, prompting a hazmat response.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 11:39 a.m. at 502 First Avenue between East 29th Street and East 30th Street. The tanker is right near NYU Langone Health and Bellevue Hospital.

More than 70 fire and EMS personnel were at the scene. A hazmat unit responded while the FDNY checks surrounding buildings for any contamination.

Video shows thick white smoke engulfing the tanker.

A tanker delivering oxygen went up in flames on July 7, 2026. CBS News New York

First Avenue is open to traffic, but the incident is causing congestion.

The nearby Medical Examiner's Office and a men's shelter were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.