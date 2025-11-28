Zegras scores in regulation and shootout as Flyers beat Islanders 4-3

Trevor Zegras scored in regulation and during the shootout, Travis Konecny also had a goal in the shootout, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Islanders 4–3 on Friday.

Tyson Foerster and Sean Couturier also scored in regulation for Philadelphia, which took a 3-0 lead less than two minutes into the second period. Samuel Ersson finished with 28 saves as the Flyers won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Rookie Matthew Schaefer had a goal and an assist, and Emil Heineman and Anders Lee also scored for New York, which lost for the third time in its last four games. David Rittich made 18 saves.

Schaefer became the first teenage defenseman in NHL history to score eight goals through his first 25 career games, breaking a tie with Bobby Orr when he scored 8:11 into the second.

The Islanders erased the three-goal deficit with a second-period scoring burst. Lee capped the barrage, tying the game on a power play in the final minute of the period. It was New York's first man-advantage goal in its last 30 opportunities.

Kyle Palmieri appeared to injure his left knee but stole the puck from Emil Andrae to set up the Islanders' first goal. Heineman then buried a wrist shot at 5:42 of the second to cut the Flyers' lead to 3–1. Palmieri did not return.

The 24-year-old Heineman set a career high with 10 goals.

Foerster and Couturier both scored off Islanders turnovers 22 seconds apart midway through the first period.

Zegras' shot deflected off Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock on a power play 1:55 into the second to extend Philadelphia's lead to 3-0.

Flyers: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Saturday to end a four-game road trip.

Islanders: Host the Washington Capitals on Sunday.