Grisham's grand slam powers Yankees to 7-1 win over Astros

Trent Grisham hit his second grand slam in five days and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice to lead the New York Yankees to a 7-1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Max Fried (15-5) allowed four hits and a run with five strikeouts in seven innings to get the Yankees back on track after Sunday's loss to the White Sox that snapped a seven-game winning streak.

New York stayed 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Blue Jays in the AL East. Toronto won 12-9 at Cincinnati.

The Yankees led by two when Framber Valdez (12-8) walked Paul Goldschmidt with one out in the fifth before singles by Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge loaded the bases. Giancarlo Stanton struck out before Grisham's soaring shot to the seats in left field made it 6-0.

It was the eighth grand slam this season for the Yankees and first since Grisham connected Friday against the White Sox.

The Yankees took an early lead with a two-run homer by Chisholm in the second. His solo shot in the eighth made it 7-1 and gave him a fourth multihomer game this season.

Valdez yielded eight hits and six runs with eight strikeouts in five innings after he threw seven shutout frames in his previous start against Colorado.

José Caballero was ejected in the fourth for arguing with plate umpire Ramon De Jesus after it was determined Caballero swung at a pitch that bounced in the dirt and hit him.

The Astros didn't get a hit until Cam Smith singled with no outs in the fifth. Fried struck out the next three batters.

Carlos Correa singled and scored on a forceout to make it 6-1 in the sixth.

Key moment

Grisham's grand slam put the game out of reach.

Key stat

Fried improved to 11-1 in 16 starts after a Yankees loss.

Up next

New York RHP Will Warren (8-6, 4.30 ERA) opposes RHP Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.61) when the series continues Wednesday night.